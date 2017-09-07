Internal squabbles in PKR good for us, says Nazri

File picture shows Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz speaking during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, August 24, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, 7 Sept — It is good for Barisan Nasional (BN) if the internal squabbles in PKR continues, said Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz.

“Please quarrel more. Wash your dirty linen in public. We encourage this… It is good for us,” said Mohamed Nazri, who is Umno Supreme Council member, when asked on the infighting among PKR party members and leaders lately.

Mohamed Nazri said this after announcing the Malaysia Tourism Awards nomination submissions for 2016-2017 at his ministry here today.

PKR of late has been mired in internal squabbles with the latest rift related to holding talks with PAS. — Bernama