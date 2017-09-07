Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Internal squabbles in PKR good for us, says Nazri

Thursday September 7, 2017
11:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Barca coach banking on Dembele to fill Neymar’s bootsBarca coach banking on Dembele to fill Neymar’s boots

Estonia says no early decision on Turkey’s membership to EUEstonia says no early decision on Turkey’s membership to EU

Sabahan Jamili Nais is first Malaysian on World Heritage PanelSabahan Jamili Nais is first Malaysian on World Heritage Panel

Putin thinks N.Korea won’t go nuclear, diplomacy will prevailPutin thinks N.Korea won’t go nuclear, diplomacy will prevail

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture shows Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz speaking during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, August 24, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaFile picture shows Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz speaking during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, August 24, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, 7 Sept — It is good for Barisan Nasional (BN) if the internal squabbles in PKR continues, said Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz.

“Please quarrel more. Wash your dirty linen in public. We encourage this… It is good for us,” said Mohamed Nazri, who is Umno Supreme Council member, when asked on the infighting among PKR party members and leaders lately.

Mohamed Nazri said this after announcing the Malaysia Tourism Awards nomination submissions for 2016-2017 at his ministry here today.

PKR of late has been mired in internal squabbles with the latest rift related to holding talks with PAS. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline