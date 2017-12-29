Interim PM proves Opposition taking advantage of Dr M, say Ismail Sabri

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is being used by the Opposition, said an Umno Supreme Council member. ― File picture by Miera ZulyanaBERA, Dec 29 — The proposal by the opposition to make Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad the interim prime minister should they win the upcoming 14th General Elections (GE-14) shows that he is actually not needed said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob .

He said by having such a plan it proved that they still wanted to realise their dream of having the PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to lead the country.

“When they already have Anwar, Dr Mahathir will be of no use ... they are just waiting for Anwar to be released. As the saying goes if you can’t get crumb, you must fain eat crust.

“I hope Dr Mahathir after helming the nation as prime minister for 22 years will realise that he is actually being used.”

Ismail Sabri who is also Rural and Regional Development (KKLW) Minister said this to reporters after attending a Bera GiatMara training session here today.

Also present were Pahang KKLW director Datuk Mohd A. Aruwan Ab Aziz, GiatMara assistant director Hasdee Hamzah, Pahang Kemas director Ahmad Fakhrul Azman Muhammad Radzi and Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) director Johari Alwi.

Ismail Sabri added that although the appointment of the prime minister was determined by the party that won the election, the matter will affect Anwar’s image, if he appealed to be released from prison.

“Anwar may be waiting to be pardoned by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, but if he is seeking for a pardon, indirectly it gives the impression that he is guilty because why seek for forgiveness if you are innocent?” he asked.

Yesterday, some media reported that at its political bureau meeting on Dec 19, PKR had in principle agreed to Pakatan Harapan’s proposal to name Dr Mahathir as interim prime minister should they win GE14.

The proposal which was said to have the blessings of the de facto PKR leader was agreed upon on three conditions, among them the immediate release of Anwar and for Dr Mahathir to step aside for Anwar to be the new prime minister within six to 12 months. — Bernama