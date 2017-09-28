Interfaith group lauds Johor Sultan for calling out ‘Muslim-only’ laundry

The MCCBCHST said Malaysia will remain united and progressive if each citizen adopts Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s views on discrimination. — Picture via Facebook/Sultan IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — An interfaith group praised the Sultan of Johor today for ordering a laundry in his state to cease its “Muslim-only policy”.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) said Malaysia will remain united and progressive if each citizen adopts Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s views on discrimination.

“MCCBCHST salutes unreservedly and says ‘Daulat Tuanku’ to His Majesty the Sultan of Johor in relation to His Majesty’s directive to the Muslim only laundrette in Muar to immediately stop its discriminatory practice or risk being shut down.

“If we Malaysians can embrace the wise words of His Majesty the Sultan of Johor as above, then truly we will continue to be a united and progressive nation as envisioned by our national Ideology Rukunegara,” it added.

Pictures of the launderette in Muar displaying a sign that it only allowed Muslim customers at the premises has been widely shared on the social media since last week.

After learning of this, Sultan Ibrahim said he was “deeply appalled” by the owner’s action.

The ruler was quoted saying this week that he ordered state Islamic Religious Affairs committee chairman Abdul Mutalip Abd Rahim, the religious council and district council to investigate the matter.

The laundry has since apologised and removed the sign.