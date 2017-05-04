Interest of local music industry players to be safeguarded, says Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The government will continue to take measures to safeguard the interest of the people involved in the country’s music industry, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

This, he said, would include sustained efforts to curb piracy.

“Some of them are pirated songs, in the current digital world it can happen. If there is no control, it will cause many problems and ultimately detrimental to the parties involved.

“The ministry can play a role and cooperate with other ministries. It is important to use the existing power based on the law so they can be protected,” he said.

Salleh told reporters this here today after launching the first ever study by the Recording Industry Association of Malaysia (RIM) on the economic impact of the Malaysian music industry from 2011 to 2015.

Earlier in his speech, Salleh said the ministry would go through the suggestions contained in the document formally called the ‘RIM-PwC Economic Impact Study of the Malaysian Music Industry’.

“I would like to assure you that your voices are being heard and for starters, I’ve asked for RIM and members of my staff to continue this conversation momentum and take steps to develop concrete proposals,” he said.

The minister noted that RIM had outlined a long-term strategy to grow the music industry to a value of about RM500 million by 2028.

“While this is an ambitious target, I do believe that it is attainable,” he said.

The study was spearheaded by RIM to reveal the true facts and figures of the local music industry and determine how it contributed to the country’s economy.

Among others, it was determined that the industry, as a whole, generated an ‘economic output’ of between RM12.2 billion and RM13.4 billion a year.

It also contributed between RM5.5 billion and RM6.1 billion to the country’s GDP per year.

Another key finding indicated that the industry created between 75,000 and 83,000 job opportunities per year. — Bernama