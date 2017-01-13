Intercity train service in east coast to resume operation on Jan 20

KTM announced that the Intercity train service in the east coast, which was disrupted by floods and landslide at KM392.5 between Bukit Abu-Dabong, Kuala Krai, will resume service on Jan 20, 2017. — Picture courtesy of YouTube/ Daniel Qihuai NgKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Intercity train service in the east coast, which was disrupted due to the floods and landslide at KM392.5 between Bukit Abu-Dabong, Kuala Krai, is scheduled to be back to normal next Friday (Jan 20).

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), in a statement today, said all train service in the east coast was still suspended as work to repair the tracks was in progress.

He said the bus service was still provided for passengers on Ekspres Timuran No 26 (JB Sentral-Tumpat) and Ekspres Timuran No 27 (Tumpat-JB Sentral).

“For Ekspres Timuran No 26, passengers will get down at the Gua Musang station and continue their journey by bus, while for Ekspres Timuran No 27, passengers will board the train from the Tumpat station to Kuala Krai and then continue their journey by bus to Gua Musang before boarding the train to continue their journey to JB Sentral,” it said.

For the local train service, it said it was in operation as usual for the Kuala Lipis-Gua Musang-Dabong route.

KTM apologised for any inconvenience caused and for further information, the public are advised to contact KTMB at 03-22671200 or surf its website at http://www.ktmb.com.my. — Bernama