Insulting to say Muslims ‘not that smart’, group says in paintbrush row

Brushes suspected to be made with pig bristles are displayed in a shop during a raid around Klang, February 7, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — It is a disgrace to label Muslim consumers as “not that smart” in identifying goods made with pig derivatives, Islamic Renaissance Front (IRF) chairman Dr Ahmad Farouk Musa said today.

Farouk was asked to comment on Muslim Consumer Association of Malaysia (PPIM) chief activist Datuk Nadzim Johan’s call for a logo to inform some Muslims who are “not that smart” in differentiating an item with pig-derived parts.

“That’s an insult to the intelligence of the Muslims,” he said when contacted.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, Nadzim claimed that there were also food items, clothes, kitchen utensils and more that were made with pig derivatives that did not clearly indicate that they contain such parts considered haram to Muslims.

Nadzim further claimed that the introduction of such a logo would open businesses to government action when they knowingly sell items that contain pig parts without informing consumers.

His proposal was pursuant to the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry’s (KPDNKK) seizures of paint brushes made with pig bristles.

Quoting a citation by scholar Ibnu Taimiyyah, Farouk said the most accurate view on the matter was that all kinds of hair are pure, including the hair of dogs and the bristles of pigs.

He also pointed that religious author A. Hassan Bandung had written that the only thing that is forbidden in the Quran was consuming the flesh of swine, and not the skin or bristles.

“It is really a sorry state of Malay Muslims that they became obsessed with such trivial issues but neglected some grand corruption scandal in front of their own eyes,” Farouk said, without specifically stating any of such cases.

After drawing mixed reactions from the move, KPDNKK Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin ordered enforcement officials to stop raiding premises to seize products made from pig parts.

Hamzah said this afternoon that he has instructed his officers to instead educate traders to put up labels on their products if the product is made from animal parts.

The minister also dismissed the need for pig logos on products made from pig parts, saying it was enough to have labels denoting which animals a particular product was made of.

It was earlier reported that several hardware traders in Johor Baru tagged all their paintbrushes as non-halal for fear of reprisal from authorities after the recent clampdown on those made of pig bristles.

Prior to this, national news agency Bernama reported Tuesday Hamzah as saying that his ministry seized 2,003 paintbrushes made with pig bristles worth almost RM11,000 in a nationwide “crackdown”.

He reportedly said the brushes were confiscated under the Trade Descriptions (Goods Made from any Part of Pig or Dog) Order 2013, which states that such products must be labelled and separated from other goods,

Punishments for violations of the Minister’s Order are RM100,000 fines, three years’ jail or both for individuals, while corporations face fines of up to RM250,000.