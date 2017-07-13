Inspector gets six years jail, RM30,000 fine, for bribery

SUNGAI PETANI, July 13 – A police inspector was sentenced to six years’ jail and fined RM30,000 by the Sessions Court here today, on three counts of bribery committed in 2011.

Syed Othman Konchong, 53, was charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and two counts under Section 16(a)(b) of the same Act, for soliciting and accepting RM1,700 bribe from contractor Fauzanudin Arafadin.

On the first count, the accused, who was attached to Yan district police headquarters’ management division was found guilty for agreeing to accept RM1,700 bribe from contractor Fauzanudin Arafadin at 1.15pm on July 14, 2011, as an inducement not to act against the foreign workers without valid permits at Teroi Health Clinic construction site.

On the second count, Syed Othman was found guilty of soliciting RM2,000 bribe from the same contractor so as not take action against the foreign workers involved, at 6pm on June 26, 2011, while in the third count, he was also found guilty of accepting RM1,700 bribe from Fauzanudin through Sergeant Abd Hamid Saad at 4.30pm on July 14, 2011.

Judge Mohammad Khalid Ab Karim sentenced the accused to two years of imprisonment and RM10,000 for each charge and ordered the jail sentences to run separately beginning today as well as ordered the accused to pay RM2,000 prosecution charges within a week.

A stay of execution for the jail sentences was allowed by the court, pending an appeal to the High Court by the defence. — Bernama