Inquest into Penang schoolgirl Vasanthapiriya’s death on March 30

The inquest is a fact-finding hearing to determine the circumstances that led to the schoolgirl’s death on February 1. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, March 16 — An inquest into the death of M. Vasanthapiriya, 14, who was accused of stealing a teacher’s smartphone, will start on March 30.

Penang police chief Commissioner Datuk A. Thaiveegan said the Coroner’s Court today fixed the date for the inquest.

“The attorney-general has last month instructed that an inquest be held to reveal the circumstances surrounding the student’s death,” he said.

He said the Coroner’s Court is expected to call in more than 30 people to testify in the inquest.

The inquest is expected to be held at a Magistrates’ Court in George Town.

The girl had attempted suicide by hanging herself in her room on January 24 after a teacher accused her of theft, but only died from injuries sustained from the botched attempt six days later.

Her uncle had lodged a police report alleging that the teacher had threatened the girl which led to her suicide attempt.