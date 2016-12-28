Inmate repents, says wealth does not assure happiness

Prisoner Jia Li (a pseudonym), 34, receiving a visit from her son at Pokok Sena Prison, December 28, 2016, during a ‘Love for Christmas’ programme organised to provide opportunities for family members to meet with inmates. — Bernama picPOKOK SENA, Dec 28 — “I realise that the wealth I acquired only caused me harm,” expressed an inmate known as Jia Li, 34, a single mother who was jailed for seven years for selling firearms illegally since 2014.

Jia, a mother of two, when met at Pokok Sena Prison, here, said her greed for wealth caused her to disregard the law until finally entrapping herself.

She said, ever since becoming an inmate two years ago, her life felt gloomy and empty, especially as she had to separate from her family and two children who were still in school.

“It is only when doing time here that I realise that life is more meaningful when spending time with the family and money does not assure happiness,” Jia said when met at the Christmas ‘Jalinan Kasih’ programme held for Pokok Sena Prison inmates here today.

She added, while being in jail, she had also learnt various skills such as sewing, enabling her to seek a good job although with minimal wages.

“When I am released, I promise to start anew with my children, whatever the situation may be,” she said.

The programme organised by the prison’s ‘Pembangunan Insan’ Programme (Human Development Programme) that was attended by 39 family members and 10 inmates enabled them to strengthen ties with each other. — Bernama