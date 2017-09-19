Inland Revenue Board targeting Sandakan tax evaders

Sandakan IRB director Bacho Abdul Karim said there would be about 225 cases involved as some companies and individuals were involved in two to three cases. — File picSANDAKAN, Sept 19 — A total of 86 companies and individuals who failed to submit their returns and have not paid taxes will receive legal instruments when the Sandakan Inland Revenue Board (IRB) office mounts ‘Ops Dakwa” beginning today.

Sandakan IRB director Bacho Abdul Karim said there would be about 225 cases involved as some companies and individuals were involved in two to three cases.

According to him, the three-day operation would focus on high-profile cases which involved companies failing to pay taxes of over RM50,000 and individuals failing to settle taxes of over RM30,000.

He said the legal instruments to be delivered included civil suits, criminal suits, prosecution notices and petition for bankruptcy.

“The Ops Dakwa is aimed at high-profile cases to show that the IRB is committed to maximising the level of compliance with tax laws through legal action," he told reporters after launching the Sandakan IRB Ops Dakwa here today.

He said the companies and individuals who were targeted in the operation had been given reminder notices adding that 15 Sandakan IRB officers were involved in the operation. — Bernama