Inland Revenue Board refutes allegation of setting tax collection target for audit officers

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has refuted the viral allegation that it has set the Key Perfomance Indicator (KPI) target of RM6 million in tax collection for each of its audit officer.

LHDN, in a statement here today, said its annual tax collection target was set by the government and announced to the public during the tabling of the country’s annual budget by the Minister of Finance.

As such, this year’s tax collection initiatives and strategies undertaken by the LHDN would have been planned in November 2016 and implemented from January 2017, the statement said.

The allegation, which went viral on WhatsApp, stated that the LHDN had aggressively intensified tax collection efforts to achieve the target of RM127 billion this year, with each of its officer had to achieve the KPI target of RM6 million in tax collection.

The LHDN also said that it viewed seriously the allegation that its officers had acted unprofessionally during the audit for the sake of achieving the allegedly set target. — Bernama