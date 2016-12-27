Injured wife of late bus driver transferred to Penang Hospital

Express bus driver Zakeer Zubir (centre), his son Nur Natasya Zahara (left) and wife Miyarseh (right) were in the express bus that crashed into a ravine at KM137 along the North-South Expressway, near Pagoh, December 24, 2016. — Bernama picMUAR, Dec 27 — The wife of the express bus driver involved in the tragic crash in Pagoh three days ago (Saturday), Miyarseh Kemat, will be transferred to the Penang Hospital tonight at the request of her husband’s family.

Zahirah Zubir, the youngest sibling of the late bus driver, Zakeer Zubir said her family had decided to transfer her sister-in-law from the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) to the Penang Hospital because they do not have any relatives in Muar to monitor Miyarseh’s health.

“Furthermore, both my late brother’s children, namely, Nur Zafeerah, two, and Nur Cahaya Zulaikha, four, still could not understand what had happened to their parents and often go around looking for them especially early in the morning,” she told Bernama here today.

Zahirah said her mother, Rashidah Abdul Rahim, 60, also wants to meet her daughter-in-law because she had lost her appetite for the past few days and wants to see Kak Miya, her daughter-in-law.

Zahirah, 21, said she and her eldest brother, Zameer, 35, arrived at HPSF this evening and had arranged for an ambulance to transfer their sister-in-law to Penang tonight.

Zahirah said the condition of her sister-in-law, who had a broken left leg, 12 stitches on an eyelid and cuts and bruises on her back, was more stable.

Commenting on the payment of the medical bill incurred at HPSF, Zahirah said the bus company had promised to bear all expenses but had asked the family to settle the bill first.

Zahirah also thanked HPSF for providing a counselling specialist to reduce the trauma experienced by her sister-in-law due to the sad incident.

The whole family hope the public would stop spreading negative comments about Zakeer on the social site.

In the incident on Saturday, the express bus plunged into a 10-metre ravine and ploughed into a concrete wall of a tunnel at Kampung Jayor at Km 137.3 of the North South Expressway (northbound), Pagoh, killing 14 people including the driver and his daughter, and injuring 16 others. — Bernama