Information leak: MCMC, Nuemera ordered to file defence

In 2017 after several websites and news portal revealed that 46.2 million personal information of mobile telephone users was sold online illegally. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Nuemera (M) Sdn Bhd were today ordered to file their defence in a suit filed by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil for allegedly leaking his personal information.

Lawyer Louis Liaw, representing Ahmad Fahmi, told this to reporters after case management of the suit before Sessions Court judge Harmi Thamri Mohamad@Shaharudin in chambers today.

He said the court also set March 22 for another case management.

Ahmad Fahmi, also known as Fahmi Fadzil, filed the suit last Feb 6. He named MCMC and Nuemera (M) Sdn Bhd, which is the company that handles the Public Cellular Blocking Service (PCBS), as defendants.

In the statement of claim, Ahmad Fahmi stated that he had registered three telephone lines with two telecommunication companies during which he provided his personal information such as name, identity card number and home address.

He claimed that in 2014, Nuemera was appointed by MCMC to handle PCBS, whose function, among others, was to deactivate a handphone device that was reported stolen, and for that purpose, all telecommunication companies were instructed by MCMC to provide personal information of the registered telephone user to the commission or Nuemera.

Ahmad Fahmi claimed that in 2014, there was leakage of personal information, including his, that was kept under the control of MCMC and Nuemera and this was only known in 2017 after several websites and news portal revealed that 46.2 million personal information of mobile telephone users was sold online illegally.

He also claimed that both the defendants were negligent in ensuring the safekeeping of the information and also in informing the public, including him, on the leak.

As a result of the negligence by MCMC and Nuemera, Ahmad Fahmi said his personal information had been exposed and made accessible to the public, hence could result in the information being sold without his knowledge or used for unlawful activities.

He is seeking general damages, cost and other relief deemed fit by the court. — Bernama