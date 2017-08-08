Information Department launches new RM2.5m office in Batu Pahat

Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Said Keruak at a media conference in Kuala Lumpur, December 15, 2015. — Bernama picBATU PAHAT, Aug 8 — The Information Department today unveiled its new RM2.5 million office in Batu Pahat to further improve people’s perception towards the department as the main source of information regarding government affairs.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak launched the Batu Pahat District Information Office today, which took almost two years to build and was completed in February this year.

The office’s construction was approved under the 10th Malaysian Plan in 2014, ending its 17-year stay at a federal building in the town to move into its own premises.

The office currently has 11 officers, but has the capacity to house up to 30 officers.

“This office was built to attract the people to make the department as the source for government-related information at district level apart from increasing the image and name of the department,” the Ministry said regarding the opening of the new office.

Salleh, in his speech officiating the office, said that the opening of the office further underlines attempts to ensure proper information is disseminated to the people, in an attempt to combat the rise of “fake news”.