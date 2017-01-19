Inflammation of intestine caused detainee’s death at Bera police lock-up

Bera District Police Chief DSP Mansor Samsudin said results of the post-mortem conducted on Soh Kai Chiok at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh near here found ulcers the size of a 50-sen coin in his intestine. — AFP picKUANTAN, Jan 19 — The cause of death of a detainee at the Bera District Police Headquarters (IPD) lock-up near here yesterday has been confirmed to be inflammation of the intestine which he was believed to have suffered for a long time.

Bera District Police Chief DSP Mansor Samsudin said results of the post-mortem conducted on Soh Kai Chiok, 49, at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh near here found ulcers the size of a 50-sen coin in his intestine.

“The police are conducting an investigation into his death and looking for his medical records besides getting information from his close kin,” he said when contacted here today.

The victim, who was found unconscious at 12.15am in the lock-up, had also not informed that he was suffering from the condition, including while receiving treatment at the Triang Health Clinic.

The victim was taken to the health clinic for injuries on his left hand, left foot, and face when he was handed over to the Bera IPD by the owner of a banana farm.

Mansor said the victim who had five previous records under Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 was detained by police for suspicion of stealing bananas and investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

“While he was under detention, police observed all procedures including providing food, treatment and medication, as well as followed the fixed sleeping hours. Recordings on the closed circuit television also confirmed that the victim was not abused, beaten or injured,” he said. — Bernama