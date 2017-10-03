Indonesians saved from three-year forced labour at Sarawak bird’s nest farm

Police said the Indonesians were forced into cleaning bird’s nests and were were neither paid for their work, nor were they allowed to leave the house. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Police have freed 11 Indonesians locked in a single-storey house that had been turned into bird’s nest farm in Bintulu, Sarawak yesterday.

The nine women and two men, aged between 18 and 44, had been treated like modern-day slaves for the past three years where they were cooped up in a small room inside the house and forced to clean bird’s nests without pay, The New Straits Times reported on its website today.

“They wept and begged our men to rescue them.

“They were forced into cleaning bird’s nests. They were neither paid for their work, nor were they allowed to leave the house,” Sarawak criminal investigation chief Datuk Dev Kumar was quoted saying.

According to the report, the Indonesians claimed to have been abused whenever their work was found not up to the farm owners’ satisfaction.

District police had been watching the house in Taman Heng, Jalan Sebiew two weeks before carrying out a raid about 2pm yesterday.

A 59-year-old man and his 53-year-old wife in the premises were arrested during the operation; the woman was reported to have hurled profanities and threatened the police.

The police are investigating the couple under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and will seek a remand order to detain them longer at the Bintulu’s Court Complex today.