Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Indonesian woman pleads guilty to abusing son

Tuesday December 5, 2017
01:44 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Jamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assemblyJamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assembly

HK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensiveHK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensive

Australia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test caseAustralia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test case

The Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin starThe Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin star

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 5 ― An Indonesian woman pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of physically abusing her one-year-old son, last month.

Identified only as Nisa, 26, she admitted committing the offence at their house at 106, Paya Lahar Kepah, Kepala Batas here, at 4.30pm on November 22.

She faces a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for not more than 20 years or both, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Roslina Idris objected to bail pending sentencing which judge Noor Aini Yusof granted.

The court fixed January 5 next year for sentencing. ― Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline