Indonesian woman pleads guilty to abusing son

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 5 ― An Indonesian woman pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of physically abusing her one-year-old son, last month.

Identified only as Nisa, 26, she admitted committing the offence at their house at 106, Paya Lahar Kepah, Kepala Batas here, at 4.30pm on November 22.

She faces a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for not more than 20 years or both, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Roslina Idris objected to bail pending sentencing which judge Noor Aini Yusof granted.

The court fixed January 5 next year for sentencing. ― Bernama