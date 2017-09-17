Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Indonesian trader seriously injured in Kuantan shooting

Sunday September 17, 2017
04:57 PM GMT+8

File picture of a man holding a pistol. An Indonesian trader sustained serious injuries after his four-wheel drive was shot at by five men before they escaped with a bag containing RM10,000 near Lipis. — AFP picFile picture of a man holding a pistol. An Indonesian trader sustained serious injuries after his four-wheel drive was shot at by five men before they escaped with a bag containing RM10,000 near Lipis. — AFP picKUANTAN, Sept 17 — An Indonesian trader sustained serious injuries after his four-wheel drive was shot at by five men before they escaped with a bag containing RM10,000 at the Jalan Besar Kuala Medang-Sungai Koyan junction in Lipis near here yesterday.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azry Akmar Ayob said the victim Hassan Basri Sutan Kayomudo, 54, who holds permanent resident status, was injured after two bullets passed through his body in the 10pm incident.

He said the victim was driving to his home in Kuala Medang, Lipis before his vehicle was overtaken by three cars.

“The suspects were believed to have trailed the victim from behind all along before overtaking and firing shots at his vehicle near the Selinsing Gold Mine causing the four-wheel drive to skid to the right.

“The suspects then turned back and fired the front part and left side of the victim’s vehicle. Inspectiona revealed 35 traces of gunshots on the vehicle, with over 15 bullets having passed through,” he said when contacted here today.

Azry Akmar added that despite being shot, the victim managed to contact the Sungai Koyan police station and could only utter the word ‘Allah’ in pain before the line was disconnected.

“However, a passer-by came to the police station 10 minutes later to inform about the incident. The victim was treated at the Sungai Koyan Health Clinic before he was taken to the Lipis Hospital,” he added.

Azry Akmar said the man — who sustained injuries in his lungs, abdomen and hands — was now being treated at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.

Police had launched a manhunt for the suspects, he added. — Bernama

