Indonesian stabbed to death after asking boyfriend for marriage

The victim was found with 28 stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back in an apartment in Bukit Jelutong. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — An Indonesian woman died after she was stabbed repeatedly by her boyfriend whom she had earlier asked to marry her.

Harian Metro reported that the woman, 38, asked her boyfriend, 40, for marriage on Saturday.

She was later found with 28 stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back in an apartment in Bukit Jelutong.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharuddin Mat Taib said a neighbour who walking past the victim’s unit found the body.

“The victim, who worked as a canteen helper in a school in Shah Alam, was stabbed using a kitchen knife, which was also found at the scene.

“Initial investigations revealed that there was a struggle between the victim and her boyfriend before the incident,” he said.

The boyfriend was arrested two hours after police were called.

Baharuddin reportedly said the victim’s boyfriend, who works as a wireman, allegedly has mental problems.

The man has been remanded until March 17.