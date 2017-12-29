Indonesian housekeeper claims trial to gross indecency act

PETALING JAYA, Dec 29 — An Indonesian national was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with outraging decency of a woman by ejaculating on her undergarment in a hotel room here last week.

Syaputra Irfan, 21, a housekeeper at the hotel, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged with committing the gross indecency on the underwear of the 45-year-old guest in a room at the hotel at 4.30pm last Dec 23.

Syaputra, who was not represented, was charged under Section 377D of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Ng Wee Li, who prosecuted, did not offer bail as the the prosecution had not received any confirmation on the status of the accused from the Immigration department.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir denied bail and fixed Jan 26 for mention. — Bernama