Indonesian Embassy official detained in Malaysia for graft

JAKARTA, Feb 8 ― An official at the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has been detained by Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to facilitate investigation into a corruption case.

The commission's Public Relations Bureau chief Febri Diasyah said today that the official was detained at his office in Kuala Lumpur yesterday and would be repatriated to Jakarta as soon as possible to face charges.

Online media had quoted Febri as saying that KPK with the cooperation of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission conducted a surveillance on the official's alleged activities for several months.

He further disclosed that the commission also raided the official's residence near here and seized certain documents. ― Bernama