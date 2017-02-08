Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 2:18 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Indonesian Embassy official detained in Malaysia for graft

Wednesday February 8, 2017
11:36 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Chong Wei says lost patience with Frost, threatens to quit BAMChong Wei says lost patience with Frost, threatens to quit BAM

Sino-US conflict: Both will end up losers, says China foreign ministerSino-US conflict: Both will end up losers, says China foreign minister

MNCs still optimistic on Malaysia despite ringgit rulesMNCs still optimistic on Malaysia despite ringgit rules

The Edit: Watch the trailer for Netflix’s latest Marvel drama ‘Iron Fist’The Edit: Watch the trailer for Netflix’s latest Marvel drama ‘Iron Fist’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

JAKARTA, Feb 8 ― An official at the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has been detained by Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to facilitate investigation into a corruption case.

The commission's Public Relations Bureau chief Febri Diasyah said today that the official was detained at his office in Kuala Lumpur yesterday and would be repatriated to Jakarta as soon as possible to face charges.

Online media had quoted Febri as saying that KPK with the cooperation of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission conducted a surveillance on the official's alleged activities for several months.

He further disclosed that the commission also raided the official's residence near here and seized certain documents. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline