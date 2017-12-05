Indonesian consulate advises neglected workers to lodge report

TAWAU, Dec 5 — Indonesians neglected by their employers are advised to lodge a report with the Indonesian Consulate.

Tawau Indonesian consul Krishna Djelani said doing so was necessary to enable the consulate to help the workers resolve their issues with their employers.

“The consulate cannot provide any assistance or protection to them if they don’t lodge a report about their problem,” she told Bernama while commenting on a case in which a security guard had not been paid by his employer.

She said such issue must not be ignored as it involved the livelihood of the worker and wellbeing of the family.

“The employer must pay the workers their wage as enforced in the Malaysian Labour Law,” she said.

It is understood that a local woman had sought assistance from the Islamic Religious Department to get a divorce from her husband, an Indonesian, because he did not want to stop working even though he had not received his wage for six months.

It is also understood that other workers at the company where the woman’s husband worked had not been paid.

Krishna said the consulate viewed the claim seriously and urged the man’s wife to lodge a report with her office for further action. — Bernama