Indonesian authorities release four local fishermen detained

JOHOR BARU, Dec 29 — Four Malaysian fishermen were released by the Indonesian authorities yesterday after being detained for 11 days following entry into the overlapping area between Malaysia and Indonesia boundaries on Dec 17.

Johor Baru Maritime Captain Syed Nor Adli Syed Ab Rahman said the fishermen were found to be in good condition when arriving at the Pontian commercial fishing jetty at 5am today.

He said following intervention from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), a meeting was held with the Indonesian Navy.

“Following their arrest, the skipper and three crew members were brought by Indonesian authorities to Tanjung Balai. During the detention period, the boat owner who was able to contact the skipper notified that the fishermen were well-treated,” Syed Nor Adli Syed Ab Rahman said in a statement here today.

The fishermen involved were identified as Koh Tuan Guan, 53; Abdul Rahman Chia, 52; Teo Chin Heng, 49; and Sani Mohd Sood, 38.

The fishermen were detained by Indonesian authorities when catching fish at the waters of the Malaysian-Indonesia border, around 10.7 nautical miles of the southwest of Pulau Pisang, near Pontian, at 1.30pm. — Bernama