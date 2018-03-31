India wants Zakir Naik extradited

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pledged in November 2017 that Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik (pic) will be extradited if a request is sent by the Indian government under the mutual legal assistance treaty. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The Indian government has officially sought for Dr Zakir Naik’s extradition, the Indian national and controversial preacher who currently enjoys protection in Malaysia.

“The external affairs ministry has sent a request for Naik’s extradition to the Malaysian authorities after the NIA completed all formalities including collection of evidence, filing of charge-sheet,” Times of India reported, quoting sources familiar with the matter.

India’s National Investigation Agency is a central level organisation which investigates offences related to terrorism and several other acts that have national ramifications.

A court in Kuala Lumpur is likely to hear India’s request, the paper added, noting that the request came at a time when Malaysia, where Naik has taken refuge, has already said it is ready to extradite him.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pledged in November 2017 that Dr Zakir will be extradited if a request is sent by the Indian government under the mutual legal assistance treaty.

India claimed the preacher deliberately insulted the religious beliefs of Hindus, Christians and Islamic sects like Shia, Sufi and Barelvi, and his speeches influenced recruits to join the terrorist group, Islamic State.

A special NIA court has already taken cognisance of the chargesheet, in which Naik has been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity among different religious groups, the TOI reported.

It quoted an official source as saying that CDs and DVDs of his speeches spreading hatred will be shared with prosecutors when the extradition case comes up for hearing in Malaysia.

“There is strong evidence against Naik that he was using his NGO Islamic Research Foundation and company Harmony Media Pvt Ltd for anti-national activities,” the official was quoted as saying.