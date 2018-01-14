Independence of institutions is paramount, says Negri ruler

Tuanku Muhriz (right) said the essence of prosperity and stability is peace and harmony. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Those in power must abide by the Rukun Negara, especially its principles of the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law, Negri Sembilan Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir said today

The Negri Sembilan ruler called for the protection of the independence of institutions under the law, in the judiciary, enforcement agencies, as well as commissions.

“These actions are necessary so that institutions created under the Federal Constitution are free from any intervention that is sure to be harmful. This includes the running of the general election that is expected to be held soon,” Tuanku Muhriz said in his royal address on his 70th birthday today.

“Good governance should also be practiced to ensure peace and harmony. I believe that the principles of good governance — integrity, public trust, honesty, and sincerity — are taught by every religion and are the cultural customs of all races.

“These values are the basis of the Rukun Negara, which should be the upheld by every citizen, be it those who are led or those who lead,” he added.

Tuanku Muhriz said the essence of prosperity and stability was peace and harmony and that a country would not likely grow in a state disarray and uncertainty.

“I acknowledge that the people are of various races and religions. To ensure that peace and harmony are maintained, I call upon the people to respect the religious and cultural practices of all races.

“Young people today have to be educated with good moral knowledge so that they are constantly taught to respect each other and to live as a united people,” said the Negri Sembilan ruler.

Tuanku Muhriz said the state under his rule has focused on education, housing and financial aid for the needy.

He said students of Negri Sembilan have recorded excellent examination results, residents could own affordable homes, and the less fortunate have received various aid from government departments.

“We hope that these policies which prosper the people can be continued and improved, and new policies for the benefit of society as a whole can be created.”