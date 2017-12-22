Indah Water denies imposing multiple charges

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) has refuted the allegation that it has been imposing multiple charges for its sewerage service in Ipoh and Bidor areas.

IWK in a statement today said the company’s representative in Ipoh was even prepared to meet with the parties involved to clarify the allegation of having charged RM150 for its service as reported in a Chinese daily recently.

The company explained that there were two sewerage systems in Malaysia namely the connected service and the desludging of individual septic tank.

“Customers will be charged RM2 to RM8 per month for domestic category of connected service. If there is clogged pipe problem, IWK will impose additional charge of RM190.80 (including GST) to clear the blockage.

“While for the desludging of individual septic tank, IWK will charge RM2 to RM6 per month for the period of two years,” it said. — Bernama