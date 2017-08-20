Inculcate winning mentality to face GE14 ‘war’, says Hishammuddin

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said Umno members should inculcate a winning mentality for GE14. — Bernama picSEREMBAN, Aug 20 — Every Umno members should inculcate a winning mentality to face the ‘war’ against the opposition in the 14th general election, which can be called at any time.

Its vice-president, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, said the winning mentality was important to ensure victory of Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) in facing any types of challenges and crisis.

“It is important for us to inculcate the winning mentality among our members, but it was also equally important for us to think and act in the best interests of the Malays, Islam and the nation.

“This sacred Malay party was not formed by one person working alone, but was formed by the Malays for the Malays and Islam,” he said when opening the Seremban Umno Division Delegates Conference here today.

Also present was Seremban Umno division chief Datuk Abu Ubaidah Redza and his deputy, Datuk Zakaria Nordin. — Bernama