Incomplete documents among reasons MyDeposit applications rejected, says Halimah

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government deputy minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (second left) said incomplete documentation was one reason applications were rejected. — Bernama picKOTA TINGGI, Dec 27 — Incomplete documents is one of the three major reasons the applications for the First House Deposit Financing Scheme (MyDeposit) are rejected and thus disqualified from receiving incentives of up to RM30,000.

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said another factor was that the applicants did not meet the household income requirements, namely earning less than RM3,000 or above RM15,000.

She said having already purchased homes from developers that had received funds or subsidies such as Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), People’s Housing Program (PPR) and others – be they from the state or federal government – had also resulted in the applications being denied.

“Once the application meets the requirement, the applicant will be granted a conditional offer letter. However, some applications are rejected even after receiving the letter as checks revealed that one of the applicants, whether the husband or wife, has already owned a house.

“The applications from those who failed to get financing from financial institutions and failed to present the sales and purchase agreement, were also rejected. The approved ones are for those who have managed to provide everything (documents) within 30 days, in which they have shown interest until they succeeded,” she told reporters after attending a programme in Kampung Kelantan here today.

Halimah, who is also Tenggara Member of Parliament, said as of last month, a total of 1,469 MyDeposit applications were approved with a total payment of over RM39 million since the scheme was opened to the public on Apr 7 last year.

She said of the 6,298 applications, some 2,871 applicants were granted the conditional offer letters.

“Of the approved applications, those from Selangor are the highest with 1,989 applicants in which 519 applications are approved.

“This is followed by the Federal Territories, Penang and Johor. The government has also provided an additional RM25 million in allocation via the Budget 2018, compared to RM20 million last year,” Halimah said.

She also hoped that the government would continue to increase the allocation to help ease the burden of the people in purchasing their own homes.