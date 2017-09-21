Include spending for tahfiz school security in national budget, Perkasa tells Putrajaya

Perkasa chief Datuk Ibrahim Ali urged Putrajaya today to include the hiring of security firms to guard Islamic tahfiz schools into the federal budget. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Datuk Ibrahim Ali urged Putrajaya today to include the hiring of security firms to guard Islamic tahfiz schools into the federal budget, after deputy minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed scoffed at the suggestion.

The president of Malay rights group Perkasa said shaving some allocation from the government’s coffers to keep students in private Islamic schools safe would be a small “sacrifice” as compared to the millions it spends on development expenditure.

“When I talk and suggest anything, I know what I am talking about,” Ibrahim said in a brief statement.

“I was wondering if the government can spend millions or billions on other things, why not spend a little bit for the sake of the children.”

Following the fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school in Kampung Datuk Keramat case that had claimed the lives of 23 people, Ibrahim had suggested that the government bear the cost of about RM500 every month to hire security firms to ensure such incident did not recur.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan had subsequently questioned Perkasa for coming up with the specific price tag, and the quality of security that comes with the price.

He also said that Putrajaya had no funds to pay for such security and let alone for schools that did not come under the national education system.

Ibrahim also claimed the government is already spending lavishly for vernacular schools although they are not part of the National Education Policy.

Alternatively, Ibrahim said the allocation could come from state Baitulmal funds, which manages the zakat collection.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had allocated RM30 million for tahfiz schools worldwide to ensure their safety. In April, Najib had already handed out RM80 million to registered Islamic schools under the Special Fund for Improvement and Maintenance of Schools in Budget 2017.