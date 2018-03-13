In unprecedented move, BN to name GE14 candidates early

Prime Minister and BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the opening of the BN Youth and Puteri machineries gathering at the National Youth Skills Institute in Pagoh March 10, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will reveal its candidates further ahead of nominations for the impending general election (GE14), departing from the practice of guarding the identity of its selected hopefuls.

According to New Straits Times, BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to present the credentials to all the coalition’s candidates as early as five days before nominations in previous elections.

Quoting a source, the daily reported that the early confirmation of candidates was unprecedented, especially within Umno.

The source said the break with tradition was to inject fighting spirit into candidates going to face the “mother of all elections”.

The credentials will be presented at Putra World Trade Centre, depending on when Parliament is dissolved.

MCA, Gerakan and MIC have already announced 15 names that they plan to field for GE14, but Umno has not confirmed any to date.

It was previously reported that BN has finalised its candidates list, with an announcement to be made by BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor in due course.