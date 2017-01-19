In TN50 dialogue, Najib envisions ‘no Malaysians left behind’ in nation’s future

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaking during the session to obtain input on the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) programme, at Universiti Malaya, January 19, 2017. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Every Malaysian should have a share in the country’s progress and take part in plans for the future, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

Speaking at the first dialogue session to gather Malaysians’ views for the 2050 National Transformation (TN50) plan, Najib said the country must look into improving physical and digital connectivity in rural areas, as well as using technology in agriculture to make farms more productive.

“Because not eradicating urban-rural divide is not acceptable, we have to do that. Because I believe our development must be balanced and development must be on the basis that no Malaysians will be left behind.

“Large community or small community like the Siamese community, no one must be left behind,” he said to claps during a dialogue session with an estimated 500 youths at Universiti Malaya.

When tabling the Budget last October 21, Najib announced that a series of national discourses would be carried out the chart the nation’s direction for the coming 30 years under the TN50 plan.

MORE TO COME