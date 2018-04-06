In Terengganu, Pakatan pins hopes on fence-sitters

PAS, BN and Amanah flags flutter in the wind as a boy cycles along the road at Kampung Wakaf Mampelam, Marang March 24, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak KUALA TERENGGANU, April 6 — Despite having only one state seat — Kuala Terengganu — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is hoping it can win the other three seats there in addition to the federal seat.

The Opposition pact will be relying on fence-sitters as indicated in a recent survey by pollsters Invoke Malaysia, with its Terengganu chief Raja Datuk Kamarul Bahrin Shah Ahmad saying he is confident that politically-savvy voters have its back.

“Maybe it was hard 24 months ago, but in the last 12 months things have changed,” he told Malay Mail’s sister publication ProjekMMO.

Raja Bahrin, the incumbent MP for Kuala Terengganu, won the seat under his former party PAS, with a majority of 10,785 votes.

“The voters are becoming aware of the co-operation between Umno and PAS. This became obvious in the last two to three months especially when there was an audio recording,” he added, referring to a leaked recording purportedly of PAS leader Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz admitting to such a collusion.

Now the state chief of splinter Parti Amanah Negara, he said PH has a good chance in all five seats, two of which were even traditionally PAS’ strongholds.

There are four state seats under Kuala Terengganu: Wakaf Mempelam, Bandar, Ladang and Batu Buruk.

In 2013, PAS won Wakaf Mempelam with a 2,810-vote majority. It also won Batu Buruk with a majority of 2,273 votes.

In a bid to bolster PH’s position here, Raja Bahrin is expected to contest Batu Buruk himself, on top of defending his current seat.

PPBM will take its chances in Ladang, which has been won by PAS thrice since 1999. In 2013, the Islamist party managed to win with a 924 majority, but won by a razor-thin margin of 31 in 2008.

Advantage from split in Umno and PAS

Meanwhile in the Bandar state seat, 36 per cent of voters are ethnic Chinese and are expected to swing towards PH. Ditto in Ladang, although the Chinese make up just 8 per cent of voters.

“As a whole, I feel in Kuala Terengganu we can still win 5-0. I hope this can remain,” said PKR’s Azan Ismail, the assemblyman of Bandar — the only seat held by PH.

Azan is also hoping for an advantage from the split with PAS, which resulted in the formation of Amanah in 2015, and the birth of the fledgling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

A motorcyclist rides past Barisan Nasional flags in Wakaf Mempelam in Kuala Terengganu March 23, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal IshakIn 2013, Azan won by a 2,519-vote majority which was significantly better than his party’s previous victory in 1999 with just 511 votes, thanks to support from Chinese voters.

“I am confident more than 60 per cent of them who understand this issue will use it to decide,” he added, referring to the minority group.

Part of PH’s confidence perhaps stems from its relative success in PAS’ strongholds, such as in Wakaf Mempelam where state Amanah communications director Zubir Mohamad is expected to contest.

Zubir claims that the number of political rallies by PAS has recently dropped, and since the so-called internal crisis, those who attend had allegedly dwindled from thousands to mere hundreds.

State PH information chief Hambali Abdul Latiff, however, had a more modest view of the pact’s chances, citing PAS’ strength in Batu Buruk and Wakaf Mempelam, in addition to the Sura and Paka seats under Dungun, won by 2,957 and 1,287 margins respectively.

PH will also take its chances in three other seats under Kuala Nerus federal seat that were won by PAS with a less than 1,000-vote majority: Tepuh (229 votes), Teluk Pasu (109), and Bukit Tunggal (652).

However, ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) is also confident it can wrest those seats from PAS.

Faced with the twin threats, former reporter Hambali said he hopes fence-sitters who make up 30 per cent of the 737,940 voters will support PH instead.

Shock victories in store for Terengganu

PH’s ambitions may not be baseless, looking at previous voting trends in Terengganu which can be surprising.

Among others, PAS won in Chukai and Paka — both traditionally BN strongholds — by 2,446 and 1,287 majorities respectively. There, the Chinese made up 12 per cent and 5 per cent of voters respectively.

Similarly, BN has had its majority significantly reduced in Jertih, from 3,046 in 2008 to just 930 in 2013, and similarly in Kuala Berang, from 1,592 to 449.

The formation of splinter party PPBM led by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will also be a sore point, with a Kuala Nerus Umno leader who did not wish to be identified conceding that it may swing older voters towards PH.

“But from the information I got from government officials, the effect is still okay,” he told ProjekMMO when met recently.

Historically, infighting within Umno at the national level has not benefited its splinter parties, compared to state administration crises.

In 1990, splinter Parti Melayu Semangat 46 only won two seats (237 majority) and Tanggul (now Ajil, 16 majority). Later in 1995, it lost badly.

In comparison, in 1999, Umno’s rejection of Tan Sri Wan Mokhtar Wan Ahmad who had been mentri besar since the early 1990s benefited PKR and PAS.

They won 28 out of 32 seats under then Barisan Alternatif pact after the sacking of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, but were later beaten in 2004.

Since then, PKR has failed to make any headway in Terengganu except for Azan, thanks to the efforts of the Opposition in the last five years. But PAS has benefitted massively since.

In 2013, BN won Terengganu by a slim margin of 17 seats to Pakatan Rakyat’s 15.