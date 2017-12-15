In sermon, Muslims scolded for retail funding of Israel

Selangor religious authorities accused Muslims of being side-tracked and distracted by prosperity and ‘extreme entertainment’, which it claimed were part of Zionist tactics to erode the faith of the Islamic community. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — A Friday sermon by Selangor religious authorities today expressed frustration over Muslims’ continued patronage of brands whose profits allegedly fund the establishment of an Israeli state.

The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) also accused Muslims of being side-tracked and distracted by prosperity and “extreme entertainment”, which it claimed were part of Zionist tactics to erode the faith of the Islamic community.

“It is painful; while Muslims worldwide rise up to protest what is being perpetrated by the Zionist regime towards Palestinians, there are those among Muslims who do not care about Palestine issue,” said the sermon distributed to mosques in the state.

“It is more unfortunate that there are Muslims who are still so absorbed and continue to support aid given to Israel through the purchase of food, cigarettes, or even professional services whose profits clearly given to fund the Israel state.

“Where is the dignity of the Muslim community?” it asked.

Jais then said this situation was the result of the Muslims’ reliance on global superpowers instead of God.

However, the sermon neglected to identify any of the goods and services whose proceeds purportedly go to fund Israel.

United States president Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital has stoked anger among Muslims worldwide, with some Malaysians directing their ire towards local companies and brands they accused of providing funds to the US and Israel.

Among those targeted was McDonald’s Malaysia operated by Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd, despite its largest shareholder being a Muslim after it was bought by Saudi Arabia’s Lionhorn Pte Ltd a year ago.

McDonald’s Malaysia lodged a police report yesterday against several NGOs and individuals for calling for a boycott and accusing the fast food chain of contributing to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In a separate sermon, federal body Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) accused Jewish Zionists of invading Jerusalem and the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque to resurrect the kingdom of Solomon ― an Israeli king recognised as a Muslim prophet ― among others as a way to strengthen the position of the Freemasons.

Some Muslims believe in the conspiracy theory involving an alleged secret coalition between the Jews and the Freemasons, including PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang who last month linked Saudi Arabia and its allies to a so-called “Mason-International Zionist” network.

Since last week, Muslims here have protested against the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur after Friday prayers, with Najib and Hadi planning to both spearhead a similar rally in Putrajaya next week.