In Selayang, Opposition’s grassroots divided over PKR-PAS negotiations

Rawang assemblyman Gan Pei Nei speaks during a press conference at the Pusat Khidmat Ahli Parlimen in Selayang August 25, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSELAYANG, Aug 25 ― Grassroots members of Opposition parties in Selayang were torn today between wanting to still negotiate with former ally PAS or to sever all ties, amid a show of solidarity to Selayang MP William Leong who quit the PKR political bureau this week.

However among them, only some agreed with Leong's call to cease any negotiations while the rest including Rawang assemblyman Gan Pei Nei who requested a time frame to be given to the PKR leadership to complete discussions.

“I have trust in our leadership and open attitude to any force who wants to make a change.

“We should engage and talk. Whatever negotiations is for the best of the people. We want to minimise and gather all forces,” she said during a press conference here.

Meanwhile, Selayang PKR Youth’s deputy chief V. Anmuniandy had initially agreed to such time frame in a statement, but later changed his mind during the question and answer session.

Leong's aide Chee Chu Seng, who is also PKR’s Taman Sri Melati branch leader suggested the grassroots members do not want any negotiations with PAS, but had to be diplomatic about it since it is want the top leadership wants.

“We don't agree and support the negotiations with PAS. We can only agree if PAS itself wants to discuss with us or they want to fight Barisan Nasional.

“If it is up to us, we grassroots also don't want to have any renegotiations. But, if we push too hard, people will think otherwise,” he said

Chee added that if the party continues discussions with PAS, it would affect the PKR machinery's mobilisation and preparations for the next general elections.

“Stop negotiations and continue working with our machinery. If PAS is not being genuine, stop negotiations. This negotiations has to be resolved in a short period of time,” he said.

Selangor Parti Amanah Negara treasurer Mohamad Abdul Rahman meanwhile said it was a bit redundant for PKR to renegotiate with PAS, when the Islamist party was adamant on wanting to contest against Pakatan Harapan.

“We don't want to talk about PAS-Umno, our leadership has expressed that there is negotiation with PAS .

“PAS yesterday said they wanna contest 42 seats, so what's the meaning of wanting to work with PKR?” he asked.

Selangor PAS in a press conference yesterday announced that they would be contesting 42 state seats in Selangor which includes seats held currently held by both PKR and Amanah.

This comes after PAS announced in May that it was severing ties with PKR putting an end to all links with the Opposition coalition.

PKR deputy president and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali however has been actively pursuing PAS to avoid three corner fights in the state.