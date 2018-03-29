In Selangor, PAS seeks to continue state policies… with extra pledges

PAS Selangor Deputy Commissioner, Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi; Selangor PAS commissioner, Sallehen Mukhyi; Tanjung Sepat assemblyman, Mohd Haslin Hassan; and former Selangor MB, Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim, hold PAS Selangor’s GE14 manifesto in Shah Alam March 29, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim SHAH ALAM, March 29 — Selangor PAS today launched its manifesto for the 14th general election, which mostly means carrying forward current state policies with 10 additional pledges.

State PAS commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi said the Islamist party’s manifesto titled “Prosperous Selangor” (Selangor Sejahtera) was only to complement ongoing policies, which include the free water supply incentive and affordable housing scheme.

“We will not stop current state policies that were also contributed by three PAS exco members,” he said after launching the manifesto.

Among others, PAS aims to give out RM500 to expectant mothers, RM200 to those above 40-years-old to undergo medical check-ups, and an RM10 million grant to help young entrepreneurs in the farming sector.

Apart from that, PAS’ manifesto aims to form a transparent and competent state government; provide incentives to those building places of worship; improve digital economy and infrastructure; provide school bus fare assistance; offer assistance to single mothers; draft Industry 4.0 training and programmes for youth; and arrange free transportation for the disabled and old folks.

No further details were provided on the exact mechanism of how these initiatives would be implemented or the allocations allotted for these policies.

At the launch of the manifesto, only Sallehen, state exco member Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi and former state mentri besar Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim were present.

When asked why state exco and PAS Vice president Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad was not present, Sallehen said he was needed for “national matters.”

He added that seat negotiations for the party’s Gagasan Sejahtera coalition were almost done, but remained tight lipped when asked for details.

He also denied rumours that its component party Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (Ikatan) was supposedly allocated seats that they were less likely to win.

“We have discussed it and there are no disappointments,” he said.

Without revealing details, Sallehen said Gagasan Sejahtera will be contesting all 56 seats in Selangor.

On March 18, the PAS central committee unveiled its national manifesto, which called for the abolishment of GST and PTPTN study loan, among other proposals.

The ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition’s GE14 manifesto is expected to be launched on April 7.

GE14 must be held by this August, but may be called earlier.