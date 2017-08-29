In Sarawak, Pakatan Harapan run on clean water, English schools, and autonomy

Chong (second from left) said the PH government will speed up the devolution of power for greater Sarawak autonomy, but declined to reveal now which powers will be prioritised. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Aug 29 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) named three key issues specific to the state to be incorporated into its separate manifesto for the 14th general election (GE14), for implementation if it wins power federally.

These are the devolution of power, 100 per cent supply of treated water to rural and semi-urban areas, and the setting up of state-owned English medium schools.

"These are the priority issues which we have finalised at our meeting today," Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen told reporters after chairing the PH election manifesto meeting here.

He said other issues will be added later into the manifesto that Sarawak is allowed to have to supplement the national PH manifesto.

He said the PH government will speed up the devolution of power for greater Sarawak autonomy, but declined to reveal now which powers will be prioritised.

On the issue of treated water supply, Chong said it is a shame that resource-rich Sarawak still has households without access to clean water.

Chong said the PH government will also set up English medium schools in Sarawak as a matter of choice for parents who do not want to send their children to Chinese or Bahasa Malaysia medium schools.

He said presently English medium schools in the state are run as private entity where the fees are beyond the reach of the ordinary people.

"Only the rich and elitists are sending their children to these schools," he said, adding children of ordinary people are deprived of the opportunity to learn English language beginning from primary education.

The Sarawak PH election manifesto meeting was also attended by other federal opposition leaders, led by PH secretariat secretary general Datuk Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.