In role reversal, Melaka Uber driver claims molested by passenger

The logo of Uber is seen on an iPad in Taipeh April 13, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — A female Uber driver has lodged a police report in Melaka, claiming that a passenger had molested her in what is believed to be the first reported case of its kind in Malaysia.

According to The Star, the 23-year-old unnamed driver had claimed her left hand was grabbed and kissed by the foreign passenger while he was paying her the fare for his ride.

The English daily said that the woman lodged a report an hour after the incident occurred at the Tengkera police station.

The passenger, who was picked up at Bukit Beruang, refused to alight from the car and had also allegedly asked the driver to go on a date with him, ‘promising to take good care of her’.

The driver then reportedly screamed at the passenger, demanding that he exit her car, before driving off to the police station.

The Melaka Tengah district police chief has confirmed the report, the daily reported.

In other cases, passengers of ride-sharing firms have been victims of assault by the drivers.

In May, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly robbed by an Uber driver and an accomplice, and later suffered a miscarriage of her month-old pregnancy.

She later announced plans to sue the ride-hailing firm for emotional distress and loss.

In February, the ride-sharing service firm also barred another driver accused of exposing himself to a woman, The Star Online reported.

Just last month, police arrested the driver of a Grabcar service who allegedly raped a woman passenger in his car at Bandar Putra Permai, Seri Kembangan.