In red and white, youths fete 71 years of leftist API to rouse political involvement

Some 100 Malaysian youth march in downtown Kuala Lumpur to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the formation of Angkatan Pemuda Insaf, December 23, 2017. — Pix by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Dozens of young Malaysians attended a peaceful march today to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the formation of Angkatan Pemuda Insaf (API), a leftist and socialist political movement in Malaya’s early resistance against British colonials.

Clad mostly in white with a red band around their left arm, the march from Maju Junction shopping mall in the capital was organised by Malaysia Muda, a new movement looking to energise political awareness and participation among youths.

Malaysia Muda spokesman Amir Abd Hadi, 26, brushed off claim that the group was protesting or rallying, highlighting that the march was to celebrate API’s role in fighting for an independent and democratic nation that is equal for all — something that was downplayed in the history books. Participants shout slogans as they take part in a march to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the formation of Angkatan Pemuda Insaf in Kuala Lumpur December 23, 2017.

“Today we celebrate a movement that transcends race to fight for our independence. We also want the event to be an eye opener, alerting people to a segment of history rarely found in our history books,” Amir told Malay Mail.

Amir said the march was also aimed as a reminder of the youth’s importance in national building, with API facing many challenges in its struggle for a better nation.

“Compare that to the youths today ,whose political participation regardless of party is sorely lacking. They need to wake up and unite in an effort to build a better nation,” he said.

Formed in 1946, API was the youth wing of then Malaya Malay National Party (PKMM), and was lead by the renowned Ahmad Boestamam, a journalist-turned-freedom fighter who later in his life also formed Parti Rakyat Malaysia and Parti Marhaen Malaysia.

API was a part of the early struggle for Malaya’s independence, which also included the Kesatuan Melayu Muda or Young Malays Union), Angkatan Wanita Sedar, and the Malayan Communist Party.

API was however banned by the British Malaya colonial administration in 1947.



The march today kicked off around 1.45pm, with participants slowly making their way along Jalan Sultan Ismail to the Sogo shopping mall, lead by a small drum corps.

They held up red and white banners and placards with slogans such as “Students unite! Fight corruption!”, “People unite against corrupt regime!”, “Return local council elections”, and “Negara sakit wanita bangkit” (Malay for “The country is ill, women rise up”).

Despite the light drizzle, the march went on without a hitch, albeit under heavy police presence, followed by poem recitals and speeches by young activists.

Ishak Surin, 84, who had been a member of API was also present, expressing his hope for the youths of today to continue the original struggle of activists back then.

“We want the youth to spread the message, urging the public to unite, to fight racism and uphold true democracy unlike the one we have today,” he said.