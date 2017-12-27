Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

In Putrajaya, illegally-parked police patrol car clamped

BY KENNETH TEE

Wednesday December 27, 2017
10:35 PM GMT+8

Personnel were dumbfounded as they inspect their patrol car after authorities clamped the vehicle for failure to obey traffic law. — Facebook picPersonnel were dumbfounded as they inspect their patrol car after authorities clamped the vehicle for failure to obey traffic law. — Facebook picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Police officers found themselves on the wrong side of the law after they discovered that the tyres of their own patrol car had been clamped.

Putrajaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Rosly Hassan had confirmed a patrol vehicle was clamped by the Putrajaya Corporation Enforcement Division at Menara Usahawan, Precinct 2 after it had illegally parked by the roadside.

It is understood the vehicle belonged to personnel attached to the police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department.

The picture of the incident were believed to have been uploaded by a motorist and has made its rounds on social media.

