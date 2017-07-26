In Penang, RM25,000 spent to restore vandalised street art

news report said the iconic Children on a Bicycle mural was splashed with dhal curry, spray painted yellow and stickers pasted all over the mural.― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Conservation Department plans on installing additional close-circuit television (CCTV) monitors along roads with street art as they have become the target of vandals recently.

According to the department’s director Noorhanis Noordin, murals and street sculpture along Armenian Street, Acheen Street and Kampung Kolam Road have been vandalised quite often.

“The council has already spent about 25 per cent of its RM100,000 annual maintenance allocation to restore vandalised street art pieces this year,” she was quoted as saying in The Star.

“We will usually remove the unwanted marks before contacting the artist to come back and help restore the damaged part,” Noorhanis added.

It said another mural in Ah Quee Street, showing a boy with his pet dinosaur, was also found with scribbles all over the boy’s face.