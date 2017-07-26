Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

In Penang, RM25,000 spent to restore vandalised street art

Wednesday July 26, 2017
09:26 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Feast your eyes on this giant ‘Star Wars’ maze in UKThe Edit: Feast your eyes on this giant ‘Star Wars’ maze in UK

The Edit: Fancy a dinner date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet?The Edit: Fancy a dinner date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet?

Erdogan urges Muslims to ‘visit’ and ‘protect’ JerusalemErdogan urges Muslims to ‘visit’ and ‘protect’ Jerusalem

The Edit: How your kids clothes can grow as they doThe Edit: How your kids clothes can grow as they do

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

news report said the iconic Children on a Bicycle mural was splashed with dhal curry, spray painted yellow and stickers pasted all over the mural.― Picture by KE Ooinews report said the iconic Children on a Bicycle mural was splashed with dhal curry, spray painted yellow and stickers pasted all over the mural.― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Conservation Department plans on installing additional close-circuit television (CCTV) monitors along roads with street art as they have become the target of vandals recently.

According to the department’s director Noorhanis Noordin, murals and street sculpture along Armenian Street, Acheen Street and Kampung Kolam Road have been vandalised quite often.

“The council has already spent about 25 per cent of its RM100,000 annual maintenance allocation to restore vandalised street art pieces this year,” she was quoted as saying in The Star.

“We will usually remove the unwanted marks before contacting the artist to come back and help restore the damaged part,” Noorhanis added.

The news report said the iconic Children on a Bicycle mural was splashed with dhal curry, spray painted yellow and stickers pasted all over the mural.

It said another mural in Ah Quee Street, showing a boy with his pet dinosaur, was also found with scribbles all over the boy’s face.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline