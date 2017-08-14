In Penang, Guan Eng tells Pakatan Harapan reps to brace for crackdown

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng told Pakatan Harapan assemblymen in Penang they all faced the possibility of being arrested by the MACC. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 14 — Pakatan Harapan assemblymen in Penang should make ready for the possibility they may be arrested like state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh, said Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The DAP secretary-general claimed that if the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) could find fault with Phee over letters he signed, then all assemblymen who have done so may be similarly vulnerable.

“All assemblymen send appeal letters in their duty as wakil rakyat to defer enforcement actions while looking at an amicable solutions,” he said.

He stressed that it has always been Penang’s policy that all illegal structures, including stalls that have existed before 2008, be allowed to remain while the authorities finds an amicable solution with the proprietors or owners.

The exceptions would be when such structures were obstructing traffic or a public nuisance, he added.

Demolishing illegal structures before alternate solutions are explored would be inhumane, he continued.

“Those illegal structures after 2008, we took action to demolish some of it and we were criticised for this,” he said.

Lim then suggested that all illegal structures in the state would need to be destroyed if the MACC held that Phee’s action in delaying such demolition to be unacceptable.

“If this policy is not allowed and we have to demolish all illegal structures, factories and this includes hawkers too, don’t blame us, this is all due to Barisan Nasional,” he said.

However, Lim said the state will not change this policy and that he will ask the state executive council to reaffirm this during its weekly meeting this Wednesday.

“We will stick to our policy until we get clarification from MACC on this,” he said.

Lim was speaking to reporters outside the courtroom this morning while the High Court was deliberating Phee’s application to set aside his five-day remand order.

Phee along with a factory manager and his son were arrested by MACC on Friday in relation to a corruption investigation on an illegal factory in Bukit Mertajam.

They were issued a five-day remand order on Saturday to facilitate MACC’s probe into the illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu but the Penang High Court set aside the remand order today, effectively releasing the three men.

The remand order, which would have ended on Wednesday, was to facilitate the MACC investigations under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for abuse of power for gratification.

Phee, who is the welfare, caring society and environment committee chairman, was investigated for allegedly issuing two letters to the Seberang Prai Municipal Council asking for a delay in enforcement action against the factory.