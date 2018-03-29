In Penang, DAP seeks 10 more years… while Gerakan wants stronger opposition

DAP’s Steven Sim said his party’s campaign message for the 14th general election was that the Pakatan Harapan state government and Penangites have transformed Penang into the ‘best’ state in the past decade. ― Picture by KE Ooi KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 ― The DAP seems assured of the Chinese vote, to the point of asking for another two terms in Penang, while MCA and Gerakan remain uncertain five years after their rout in the last election.

“We seek mandate to deliver Penang’s next 10 years,” Sim told Malay Mail.

“Among others, we are seeking a mandate to further improve transportation in Penang via the Penang Transport Master Plan; to achieve the goal to be a more humane, smart and international city via greater human talent investment (eg STEM education, robotics etc) and more Industry 4.0 business activities including locally-born startups; to deal with climate change issues including preservations of our hills; and finally the creation of a more caring society via the ‘I Love Penang’ programme,” he added.

When asked why DAP was seeking two terms, the Bukit Mertajam MP said: “We are in for the long run with the people. This is not a makeshift game, where we set up today and go away tomorrow.”

The Penang Transport Master Plan, a massive infrastructure project, is a five-in-one public transport solution involving LRT or monorail, and the construction of highways, taxis, buses and cable cars. An undersea tunnel and three paired roads project under the master plan, however, is currently under a corruption investigation.

DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang told Malay Mail his party would campaign on the “Malaysian Dream” and for Malaysia to be a “world-class achiever in various fields of human endeavour and not a failed, rogue and kleptocratic state”.

“I believe every Malaysian, regardless of age, race, religion or region, has a Malaysian Dream for Malaysia to become a world-class nation which could leverage on the best qualities and values of the diverse races, religions, languages and cultures which meet in confluence in Malaysia,” Lim said.

The DAP performed its best ever in the 2013 election, winning 38 federal seats that catapulted it to become the second biggest party in Parliament after Umno.

Gerakan’s Datuk Dominic Lau says his party will campaign in Penang to form some opposition in the state legislative assembly, as Gerakan lost all of the seats it contested in the state in GE13. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayGerakan

Gerakan vice-president Datuk Dominic Lau said his party ― which, like DAP, is open to all races but predominantly Chinese ― would campaign in Penang to form some opposition in the state legislative assembly, as Gerakan lost all of the seats it contested in the state in Election 2013. DAP, PKR and PAS had won Penang with a two-thirds majority.

“People say you need some opposition. Give us some opposition, to check and balance the DAP government,” Lau told Malay Mail.

He added that Gerakan’s main strategy for the 14th general election was for voters to focus on candidate above party.

“Because the candidate will be the person who is representing the rakyat in the Parliament, and the person who is really serving the people is the candidate, not the party. So this is our strategy. There’s a reason why Gerakan tries to break the pattern by identifying the coordinators two years ago,” said Lau.

Gerakan secretary-general Datuk Liang Teck Meng, who was the only Gerakan candidate to win a parliament seat in Election 2013, said a stronger Chinese representation in the government would enable the party to do more for the community.

“Chinese community’s hope and struggle for political representation and empowerment lies with the Barisan Nasional and not Pakatan Harapan,” Liang told Malay Mail.

Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker says MCA will campaign on its services, claiming that DAP representatives have not been serving their constituents. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayMCA

MCA publicity chief Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said MCA would campaign on its services, claiming that DAP representatives have not been serving their constituents.

He also highlighted Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s approval for the construction of new Chinese schools.

“It goes to show that of all past Umno leaders, from Mahathir, Anwar, Muhyiddin, who are all on the other side, never allowed us to have new Chinese schools, whereas Najib is very liberal on this,” Ti told Malay Mail.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister turned opposition leader. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was his deputy and had served as education minister. Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was formerly Najib’s deputy and had also served in the education portfolio.

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, who will be facing DAP’s Liew Chin Tong in Ayer Hitam, said his party had a “proactive” approach to resolve local issues.

“I have a very clear agenda for my constituency,” the incumbent Ayer Hitam MP told Malay Mail, but declined to elaborate further on what MCA would campaign on in the 14th general election.

Datuk C. Sivarraajh says MIC will campaign on the Najib administration’s commitment to the Indian community. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayMIC

MIC Youth chief Datuk C. Sivarraajh said his party would campaign on the Najib administration’s commitment to the Indian community.

“Not only MIB (Malaysian Indian Blueprint) and Tamil school development, but BN is a hope for future generation and TN50 is the evidence that the government is concerned for Malaysians’ future,” he told Malay Mail.

The government launched last month a report on the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) programme that encapsulated ideas from almost two million Malaysian citizens on what the country should look like in 2050.