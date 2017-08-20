In next GE, Kit Siang predicts PH to win Perak with 39 seats

Veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang (left) has predicted Pakatan Harapan will be able to win over Perak in the coming 14th general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Pakatan Harapan stands a very strong chance of winning Perak in the general election should the coalition face three-cornered fights in all 59 seats in the state against Barisan Nasional and PAS, Lim Kit Siang said.

The veteran DAP leader predicts PH to secure 39 seats and BN taking the remaining with PAS winning none if the Opposition pact receives 10 per cent swing in the Malay vote along with 5 per cent more non-Malay support.

“It is not an easy task to bring about a swing of votes from Barisan Nasional in the 13GE to the Pakatan Harapan in the 14GE, but all patriotic Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region or even politics, must unite to save Malaysia from becoming a failed and rogue state for the sake of our children and children’s children,” he said in a statement.

The Gelang Patah MP said the Opposition was at its strongest currently after the formation of the PH.

For BN to win, Lim said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak should have called for an election just after the 2016’s Sarawak state election when the latter’s party appeared to be stronger.

Now, he said BN has missed the “golden opportunity” to take on a supposedly stronger Opposition front.