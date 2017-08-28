In N-Day message, church leaders urge Malaysians to rise above petty self-interests

Parade participants take a part in a rehearsal for the upcoming National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) reminded Malaysians today of the importance of unity for the country and its diverse communities to progress together.

The umbrella body for churches nationwide expressed concern over the recurrence of certain issues it said is questioning the “very nature of our Federation and the rights and liberties” of Malaysians in the run-up to Merdeka on August 31 and Malaysia Day on September 16.

Among the issues of concern it highlighted were federal and state ties over taxation, the independence of the judiciary, the erosion of the secular character of the Federal Constitution, politicising religions with the Christian community the “bogeyman”, Putrajaya’s recent withdrawal of a proposed ban against unilateral religious conversion of minors and the general elections due next year.

“Our annual celebrations and commemorations remind us that we are called to rise above our petty self-interests and to seek the common good,” CFM said in a statement.

It said Christians have been taught to “love our neighbour as ourselves”, and said this belief includes accepting dissenting views and “making a special effort to protect minority or marginalised groups” as well as reaching out to others who make distasteful or hateful comments.

“As we journey together as one country, let us uphold in fervent prayer, collectively and individually, honesty, integrity and justice in our daily lives and in the institutions of state, and civility and respect in our relations with one another,” it said.

CFM ended its statement with a call to pray for the country’s civic, political, judicial and religious leaders so that they may carry out their duties upholding the spirit and meaning of their oaths of office.

The statement was signed by the Catholic Archbishop of Kuala Lumpur Julian Leow Beng Kim who is also CFM chairman and its three vice-chairmen: the Catholic Archbishop of Kuching Simon Poh Hoon Seng, the Methodist Bishop Ong Hwai Teik and Eu Hong Seng, head of the National Evangelical Christian Fellowship.