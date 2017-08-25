For ‘true independence,’ Muslims reminded to uphold Islamic principles

In Jais’ and Jakim’s Friday sermons, Muslims are reminded that independence also means spiritual freedom from the colonisers. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― Muslims nationwide were told today to stay true to the Islamic way of life in order to preserve the country’s independence ahead of the National Day on Thursday next week.

In Friday sermons by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) and the federal Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim) today, Muslims were reminded that independence also means spiritual freedom from the colonisers.

“The reinforcement of faith, the code, and morals of Islam must be embedded in the selves of leaders and citizens to ensure that the culture of apostasy, vice and treason against Allah no longer exist.

“All layers of the society should always gain religious knowledge, understand the oneness of Allah, understand the laws and always possess good morals,” said Jais’ in its sermon, while listing ways to preserve Malaysia’s independence.

Two other ways listed by the state religious body were to advance the country, and focus on a welfare state.

Meanwhile, Jakim said in its sermon that Islam is a religion of liberation and freedom, and independence for Muslims means complete submission to Allah.

“That is the true meaning of independence. The independence of the motherland must be fulfilled by urging all in the community to return to the Islamic way of life,” said Jakim’s sermon.

The body said Western colonisers had governed Malayan states with laws that do not put Quran and Sunnah as its reference, but the federation has since transformed itself since independence.

“But the secularisation of Muslims’ lives continue to happen, resulting in a clear dichotomy between the affairs of the world and worship,” it said.

“As a result, there exist groups and movements hiding behind the slogan of human rights and democracy that move systematically until their main objective is acheved, to separate religion from becoming the principle and guidance of societal life.”

Jakim also warned that Putrajaya will take tough action against any deviant groups, and curb beliefs that are against Islamic codes to protect the faith of Muslims including the atheists ― who recently went under spotlight after a photo of their gathering went viral.

Malaysia will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Malaya’s independence from the British on August 31.