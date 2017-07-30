In Malaysia, doodling goes from being ‘mindless’ hobby to celebrated art form

A doodle battle underway. — Pictures by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, July 30 — It all started with just a few hundred people sharing their mindless doodles on a Facebook page five years ago.

But now over 10,000 doodle enthusiasts have formed friendships, organised events and put out their work for sale.

Doodling has emerged from being thoughtless scribbles you make while chatting on the phone to a celebrated art form that can be appreciated by the masses, produced and sold, according to Doodle Malaysia founder Faizzal Fah’d.

“Doodling is different from mainstream art. It is very much still under the limelight, and most doodle artists will never get to showcase their work in art galleries,” said Faizzal.

Doodling, according to him, is absent-minded, or subconscious scribbling that is usually done spontaneously, as opposed to other art where there is a visual goal in mind.

Doodle Malaysia founder Faizzal Fah’d (right) wants people to see doodling as a real art form. — Picture by Julia ChanFaizzal said that there is a public perception that doodling is “not proper art” and considered low brow next to mainstream art like contemporary and modern art, and likened it to how the upper class used to only listen to classical music while considering blues and rock a genre for the lower class.

“But now everyone listens to blues and rock. Likewise, art is for everyone, its not just about being elegant and expensive. A great doodle can be considered art — most masterpieces started with a doodle,” he said.

“In architecture, you start ideas by sketching. Same with fashion. Those initial mindless doodles and sketches end up as iconic buildings, and runway products. People’s perception that it is nothing but a lousy initial sketch is wrong — it goes a long way before it becomes something magnificent,” he said.

The great thing about the emergence of this new art, he said, is that it has united a community from all walks of life — including professionals like doctors, lawyers, architects to housewives and those suffering from depression and other illnesses.

An artist doodling at the Jesselton Art Market. Faizzal, an architect by trade, started the group after feeling fed-up and weary from reading about war, racism, epidemics and negative news on his social media feed.

“I had a heavy heart every morning, and I wanted to do something about it. So we started the group in the hopes of lifting spirits so people could wake up to something more inspiring, and share their passion,” he said.

“When we draw, all differences — race, religion, political divides — are put aside as we concentrate on what we love,” he said.

The group’s motto is peace, love and unity. They accept any kind of hand-drawn art, want you to eat your vegetables, and don’t allow any kind of hate — in one’s artwork, or towards others.

The group gets together sometimes and sketches, but mostly it is an outlet to share their art.

The group accept any kind of hand-drawn art and don’t allow any kind of hate in one’s artwork, or towards others.Over the years though, there has been more movement and effort to promote the work of these “underdog” artists, with the help of doodling events and companies like The Hive Studio, which provides the space and channel to showcase talents and works of these crafts.

Hive Malaysia’s Idlan Mokhtar said that Hive was set up to help market artists who have the talent and drive but lack the marketing platform to expose and sell their art.

“We welcome all kinds of art, whether sculptures, painting, furniture — anything from local designers with emphasis on handmade products,” he said.

“From what we have gathered, the Malaysian doodling scene is coming up, there are more events and recently even Starbucks launched a doodling competition. People are starting to accept doodling as a form of art,” said Idlan.

The pair were met at the monthly Jesselton Artisan Market, which doubled as an art event for artists around Sabah.

This is the second “Conteng” event after “Conteng Lah” events in Kuala Lumpur, aptly named “Conteng Bah”.

Hive and Doodle Malaysia organised workshops and art demonstrations for local artists, and even brought in guests artists from Indonesia to participate and expose them.

Another art group, Doodicts also organised a doodle battle for the first time here.

“All this while, KL and Petaling Jaya are the ones benefitting from such events. We wanted to bring this art to other states in Malaysia so they don’t miss out on the opportunity to showcase their talent.

“This also helps us expand our scene. We want the whole of Malaysia to be able to see what talent we have,” said Faizzal.

The group had brought together about 16 artists from all over Malaysia to participate in the event, not including the local artists here.

“Next, we plan to go to Sarawak next year for our ‘Conteng Jak’ event,” he said.