In Klang, woman abducted in less than 30 seconds (VIDEO)

CCTV videograb shows the abductor pushing a lady into the car before closing the door.KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — A factory production line leader was allegedly abducted by unknown captors in a white Mercedes-Benz just outside her workplace in Kampung Jawa, Klang this morning.

The 49-year-old mother of two, identified as S .Jothimani, was said to have gone to entertain the captors after one of them claimed he was there to deliver a personal parcel to her during the 9.40am incident.

In an alleged video of the incident, recorded from the air and oil filter factory’s closed-circuit television (CCTV), the employee of over 30 years could be seen walking towards one of the suspects just outside the premise’s main gate.

The suspect, wearing a cap, white shirt and black pants, showed the victim several boxes said to contain energy drinks at the rear of the vehicle, before wrapping his arms around her and shoving her towards the rear right door.

Just as he pushed her, an accomplice sitting inside the car opened the door and pulled the victim into the car, before slamming the door shut.

The captor immediately jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off as helpless colleagues chased the car in vain.

The supposed video of the incident has since made its rounds on social media, viewed more than 20,000 times within five hours and share over 5,000 times.

It is understood as of 5pm, the police were still within the factory collecting evidence and going over CCTV recordings.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Shafien Mamat confirmed a police report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.