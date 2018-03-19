Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

In historic first, senate sitting to run concurrently with Dewan Rakyat next week

BY RAM ANAND

Monday March 19, 2018
09:22 PM GMT+8

The upper House will sit at the same time as the lower House for the first time in Malaysian history. — AFP picThe upper House will sit at the same time as the lower House for the first time in Malaysian history. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Dewan Negara sitting has been brought forward by three weeks and will be held concurrently with the Dewan Rakyat beginning next week.

The Parliament today issued a circular to senators and MPs on the new dates, which means the upper House will sit at the same time as the lower House for the first time in Malaysian history.

The senate was originally scheduled to sit between April 16 to April 30, but will now sit from March 26 to April 5, for eight days.

The Dewan Rakyat is also scheduled to end on April 5, meaning that the federal government is likely to pass any pending Bills in both houses in this Parliament sitting as the 14th general election draws closer.

