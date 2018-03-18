In GE14 manifesto, PAS pledges to scrap GST, PTPTN debts

PAS president Seri Haji Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during the Syarahan Perdana and Malaysia Sejahtera manifesto launch by Gagasan Sejahtera at Astana Banquet Hall, Cyberjaya March 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonCYBERJAYA, March 18 — PAS has pledged to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and scrap the outstanding debts of the existing federal study loan PTPTN borrowers as part of its manifesto for the 14th general election.

PAS president Datuk Abdul Hadi Awang today said the PTPTN debts will be offset by a federal government that would not have any leakages (ketirisan).

“Although we have no amount (of the PTPTN debt), however big it is, we have overcome.

“Because the administration that we lead, there are no leakages. When there are no leakages, then the allocations will be sufficient, there won’t be any misuse,” he said when asked if PAS knew the total amount of PTPTN debts that it would write off.

The promise to scrap the PTPTN debts is aimed at helping to reduce the burden of youths and as a first step towards the provision of free education.

Earlier, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party plans to replace the GST with a tax regime that was more just, such as tax on corporate savings and tax on shares on Bursa Malaysia.

These two offers are among 20 main promises made by the Islamist party in its manifesto for the 14th general election with the theme “Malaysia Sejahtera” or for Malaysia’s wellbeing.

The manifesto launch was attended by Gagasan Sejahtera’s leaders, including component parties Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (Ikatan) vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamad Badri Abd Rahman and secretary-general Tengku Mudzaffar Tengku Zaid; Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) president Abdul Kadir Mamat and deputy president Datuk Hashim Karim.

