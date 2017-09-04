In GE14, DAP aims to wrest Sungai Siput seat from PSM

Nga said his party will wrest the seat back from the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) after its representative Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj won the seat in 2008 under the DAP ticket and again in 2013 under the PKR ticket. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaGEORGE TOWN, Sep 4 — DAP today said it will field a candidate to contest in the Sungai Siput state seat in the next election.

Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming said his party will wrest the seat back from the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) after its representative Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj won the seat in 2008 under the DAP ticket and again in 2013 under the PKR ticket.

“In view of PSM’s unilateral decision to contest in DAP-held seats, [Pakatan] Harapan will contest in Sungai Siput.

“This is to allow the wise Sungai Siput voters to choose a coalition capable of replacing Umno and BN,” he was quoted as saying in Malaysiakini news portal.

PSM, a party which had previously established an understanding with the Opposition coalition, has since vowed to contest in the 14th general elections alone.

Besides Sungai Siput, the party had announced to contest in another state seat in Perak and in Seri Muda, Selangor for the coming election.

The party will also be contesting in five parliamentary seats.

Jeyakumar, who has been announced to defend his seat in the 14th general election, overcame MIC deputy president Datuk Seri SK Devamany with 2,793 vote majority in 2013 in a three-cornered fight.

He first won the seat in 2008 by defeating former MIC president Datuk Seri Samy Vellu with 1,821 vote majority.